Wisconsin doctor pleads guilty to prescribing fentanyl patches to patients for his own personal use

FreeImages.com/Jason Morrison

WAUSAU, Wis. - A Wausau doctor is facing up to four years in prison for prescribing fentanyl patches to patients without a medical need and having them bring them back for his own personal use, according to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

Thomas Strick, 60, pleaded guilty to five counts of obtaining fentanyl by misrepresentation and fraud Thursday in federal court.

Authorities said Strick's patients revealed over 100 suspected diversions of fentanyl patches between 2011 and 2018. The charges against Strick are the result of an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Wausau Police Department.

Strick is scheduled to be sentenced in October.

