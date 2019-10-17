PHOTOS: Wisconsin base jumper who got stuck in cables arrested on suspicion of trespassing Courtesy Menomonie PD Courtesy Menomonie PD Courtesy Menomonie PD Courtesy Menomonie PD Courtesy Menomonie PD A 20-year-old BASE jumper who got caught in some cable wires in Dunn County on Thursday is facing a criminal charge, authorities said.

The Menomonie Police Department said officers, firefighters and the city street department workers responded to a call at 8:37 a.m. from a person who became tangled in a wire on the Charter Communications tower on Meadow Hill Drive.

BASE jumping is an extreme sport in which people leap from tall structures like buildings, bridges or cliffs and parachute down.

According to the report, Mason D. Barth was attempting to jump from atop the 300-foot tower. He called 911 while dangling from his parachute after it got caught in the guard wire roughly 50 feet above the ground.

Barth was successfully rescued at 9:34 a.m. and taken to Mayo Menomonie, where he was treated and released, officials said.

Barth was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass to property.

