Windows shot out, additional gunfire hits building on Madison's east side

MADISON, Wis. - Police are investigating a shots-fired incident on Madison's east side Monday morning, according to a news release.

The Madison Police Department said it received a report at about 9 a.m. of property damage in the 5200 block of Femrite Drive.

According to the report, numerous windows were shot out and additional rounds hit the siding of a large building housing numerous businesses.

Officers recovered several spent casings, police said. The gunfire appeared to have been random and is thought to have taken place some time overnight.

