Whitewater police investigate pedestrian hit-and-run crash

WHITEWATER, Wis. - The Whitewater Police Department is looking for a man who they say hit a pedestrian, and fled the scene.

The crash happened around 6:54 p.m. Saturday, on W. Main St. and S. Prince St.

Police said the driver is described as a white man, with shaved dark brown hair. He was driving a light colored SUV.

Police added the driver door mirror was broken off during the impact, and reportedly taken from the scene.

It's not clear how serious the pedestrian's injuries were.

Contact the Whitewater Police Department at 262-473-0555 with any information