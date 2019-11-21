LIVE NOW

Crime

Westby police search for driver who struck playground equipment

Posted: Nov 20, 2019 05:39 PM CST

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 07:24 AM CST

WESTBY, Wis. - Police are searching for the person responsible for striking playground equipment and a sign at Lone Oak mobile home park Tuesday night, according to a Facebook post.

The vehicle is believed to be a blue or gray Chevrolet Silverado, police said. According to the post, the car has extensive front-end damage.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Westby Police Department at 608-634-4411.

 

 

 

