Weapon found in Lake View Elementary forest determined to be BB gun, officials say
MADISON, Wis. - Students at Lake View Elementary School found a BB gun Friday morning in the forest on school property, according to a letter sent to parents.
“I am writing to notify you that this morning during one of our outdoor classes, students discovered a weapon in the forest on school property,” Principal Nou Vang said in the email.
Vang said students were sent inside, and district security and Madison police were called.
“Students did an excellent job reporting it to staff right away. Everyone is safe and our school day continued as normal,” Vang said.
The district said they would provide updates as the police investigate the situation.
The school was not placed on a lockdown, officials said.
