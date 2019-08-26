Waupun man killed in crash with utility pole, officials say

TRENTON, Wis. - A Waupun man was killed early Monday in a crash, officials said.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded at about 12:02 a.m.to a report of a one-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 68 near Lakeland Road in the town of Trenton.

According to the report, a 26-year-old man was driving a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix east on Highway 68 when the car left the road. The vehicle then struck a utility pole and came to rest on its roof.

The driver was non-responsive at the scene and was taken to the Waupun Memorial Hospital while first responders continued lifesaving efforts, officials said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The sheriff's office said the man's name is being withheld pending notification of family. The crash remains under investigation.

Officials said Med Flight also responded to the crash.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.