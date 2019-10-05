Waunakee man sentenced to three years for kicking Portage police officer in head

Columbia County Sheriff's Office

PORTAGE, Wis. - A Waunakee man seen on dashcam video kicking a Portage police officer in the head and knocking him unconscious was sentenced to three years in prison Friday, according to court records.

In an April 2018 incident, Jacob Hellenbrand-Bell, 22, was caught on dashcam video kicking an officer in the head after another officer tried to arrest him.

The dashcam video from Portage police showed Hellenbrand-Bell and Olivia Boomsma hitting and kicking two officers after Hellenbrand-Bell had been handcuffed. As Officer Brian Loewenhagen tried to arrest Hellenbrand-Bell on a parole violation, Boomsma punched Loewenhagen in the eye and continued to hit him.

The video shows another officer, Sgt. Eric Walters, arriving at the scene and pulling Boomsma away as Hellenbrand-Bell kicks Sgt. Walters in the side of the head, knocking him unconscious for more than two minutes.

On June 12, 2019, Hellenbrand-Bell pleaded no contest to a felony charge of battery to a law enforcement officer as part of a plea deal in Columbia County Court, according to court records.

