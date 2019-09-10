Crime

Watertown man arrested in connection with shots-fired incident, police say

By:

Posted: Sep 10, 2019 04:41 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 04:41 PM CDT

WATERTOWN, Wis. - Watertown police arrested a man after receiving reports of shots fired in the area of Riverside Park on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the Watertown Police Department.

Police said there was evidence of a shooting near the volleyball courts. A 21-year-old man was found in the area in possession of a handgun. He was arrested and is being booked for recklessly endangering safety, according to the post.

According to police, it appears as though the subject was shooting at trees. There are no injuries reported at this time.

Police ask that anyone with information on this incident call the Watertown Police Department at 920-261-6660.

 

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration