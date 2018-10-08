Violent man points gun at woman's head arrested on playground, police say

MADISON, Wis. - A man who police said is violent was arrested on a Madison school playground Saturday after he tried to flee police after an incident at a senior housing complex involving a weapon, according to a news release.

The Madison Police Department said officers were already looking for 32-year-old Bryant D. Williams when he traumatized residents at the Sherman Glen Apartments on North Sherman Avenue at about 7 a.m. Saturday.

Police said Williams, of Madison, was wanted in connection with a violent robbery and kidnapping case in September.

According to the report, a 60-year-old resident of Sherman Glen found Williams sleeping on a bench outside of her building, where there is a sign posted for no trespassing. She asked Williams to move along, but he continued to loiter around the property while giving angry looks at the woman.

She took out her phone to call 911, which upset Williams, police said. He knocked her to the ground and pointed a handgun at her head while threatening to kill her. She called for help as he stole her cellphone. Two other residents heard their neighbor's pleas and also attempted to call 911, until Williams forcefully took a second victim's cellphone.

Fortunately, one of the calls had briefly gotten through to the Dane County Communications Center, and officers were on their way as Williams took off on foot, still brandishing the gun, according to police.

Officials said officers in squad cars and on foot chased Williams until he was cornered and arrested on the playground of Sherman Middle School on Ruskin Street.

Police said that during the chase, Williams tossed the weapon into the front yard of a Spohn Avenue home. The "very real looking BB gun" was recovered, according to the report.

Williams is also a suspect in other recent burglary and other violent offense cases, police said.