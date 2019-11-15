Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Video of convicted Jayme Closs kidnapper fighting in prison released Video of convicted Jayme Closs kidnapper fighting in prison released

MADISON, Wis. - Video of a prison fight between Jake Patterson, the man convicted of killing Jayme Closs's parents and kidnapping her for months until her escape, and another inmate was released this week.

Patterson, 22, who is serving two life sentences for the deaths of Barron residents James and Denise Closs in October 2018 and for the 88-day kidnapping of then-13-year-old Jayme, was transferred to a prison in New Mexico in July. He was transferred out of Wisconsin for his safety.

New Mexico Corrections Department records show two inmates at an unnamed prison approached Patterson on Aug. 28 and told him to leave the pod because of his case. Patterson punched one of them, triggering a fight.

The video of the brawl was released this week, showing Patterson in a blue prison jumpsuit throwing the first punch. Patterson and the other man start wrestling, and several punches are thrown. The arm of a prison sergeant is seen in the corner of the frame firing off a bean bag shotgun, which doesn't appear to strike the inmates but stops the fight.

Patterson has been placed in restrictive housing, KRQE-TV reports.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.