Video gambling machine vendor pleads guilty in connection with Middleton Sport Bowl cash skimming

MIDDLETON, Wis. - The video gambling machine vendor who supplied machines to Middleton Sport Bowl pleaded guilty to tax evasion, according to a news release from the US Department of Justice.

Investigators said 69-year-old Tom Laugen, of Sun Prairie, has been skimming cash from receipts off the machines for a total tax loss of $580,220 from 2010 to 2017.

Laugen owned and operated Global Vending LLC. According to the release, he would split the cash profits generated by the VGMs with the tavern owners where the machines were placed. Laugen's business typically received 25% of the machines' cash profits and the tavern owners typically received the remaining 75%.

When an undercover agent talked to Laugen about the cash skimming, he said he had fake VGM machine-generated tickets created to support the numbers on the handwritten collection tickets in case there was an audit.

"You got to steal in this business or you ain't going to make any money," Laugen told the agent, according to the release.

In federal court Friday, he admitted that he skimmed VGM cash receipts and did not report the skimmed receipts on his state sales tax returns or on his state and federal income tax returns.

The owners of Middleton Sport Bowl -- Dudley Hellenbrand, 67, and Cherie Hellenbrand, 45 -- were also charged for skimming cash from VGMs in connection to this investigation. They pleaded guilty to charges on Thursday.

All three will be sentenced for their individual charges in April.

