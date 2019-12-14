Victim has life-threatening injuries in south side Madison shooting, police say

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - One person suffered life-threatening injuries Saturday afternoon during a shots fired incident in the 1000 block of Spruce Street, according to an incident report.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, one victim was found. The victim was transported to a hospital for medical treatment.

According to the incident report, the shooter is still at large, but police said there is no immediate threat to the public.

As of 2:15 p.m. Saturday, Madison police were still at the scene working on an investigation. Officials are asking people to avoid the area.

