Victim needs stitches after stabbing on Park Street, police say

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A 51-year-old woman was arrested Thursday in connection to a stabbing on Park Street, according to a news release from the Madison Police Department.

Officers were called to the 2100 block of South Park Street to responded to a reported stabbing at 5:52 a.m. Thursday. At the scene, officers found evidence that the woman slashed at and cut someone.

The victim suffered minor injuries, including a cut over her eye, which required stitches.

The woman is could face charges for first-degree recklessly endangering safety, battery, disorderly conduct and probation hold, according to the news release.

While officers responded, crews diverted traffic on Park Street.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.