Victim needs stitches after stabbing on Park Street, police say
MADISON, Wis. - A 51-year-old woman was arrested Thursday in connection to a stabbing on Park Street, according to a news release from the Madison Police Department.
Officers were called to the 2100 block of South Park Street to responded to a reported stabbing at 5:52 a.m. Thursday. At the scene, officers found evidence that the woman slashed at and cut someone.
The victim suffered minor injuries, including a cut over her eye, which required stitches.
The woman is could face charges for first-degree recklessly endangering safety, battery, disorderly conduct and probation hold, according to the news release.
While officers responded, crews diverted traffic on Park Street.
