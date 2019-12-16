PROGRAMMING NOTICE

Man arrested in connection with fatal Madison shooting; police call targeted incident 'concerning'

Posted: Dec 14, 2019 06:42 PM CST

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 10:01 AM CST

MADISON, Wis. - One man has been arrested in connection with a shooting Saturday afternoon that left a man dead, according to an incident report.

Marcus Hamilton, 20, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide, police said.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Spruce Street just after 1:15 p.m. for shots fired, according to an incident report.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, one victim was found and transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The victim was pronounced dead Saturday evening as a result of his injuries.

"Any time something like this happens and involves young people, it's an absolute tragedy,” Assistant Police Chief John Patterson said.

Police believe the shooter and victim knew each other. While Patterson said it appears this wasn’t a random attack, it’s still worrisome.

"Any time there's guns being fired in a city as populated as all, that's an absolute concern,” Patterson said. “You've heard us talk several times in the recent past, talking about incidents involving guns in the city. It's absolutely very concerning."

According to police, the victim was a young man not from Dane County, although he was a Wisconsin resident. The victim's name will be released at a later time.

Patterson said police are still investigating, including looking into the possibility of others being involved.

Those with information can call the Violent Crime Unit at 608-243-0535 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

Court records show Hamilton was recently allowed to enter a deferred prosecution program on a forgery charge. The shooting was Madison's third homicide of the year.

 

