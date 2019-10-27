Vehicle shot on Beltline, police say

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A woman's vehicle was shot at while she was driving on the Beltline near Fish Hatchery Road on Saturday, according to an incident report.

Police said the woman was driving westbound on the Beltline at 8:25 p.m. when she heard a single gunshot. She then noticed a single bullet hole in one of her windows, according to the report. There were no injuries reported.

According to the report, the shooter was driving a small, dark colored car.

The incident is being investigated by Madison's Violent Crime Unit.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.