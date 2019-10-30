USPS offers up to $20,000 for information leading to arrest of people who robbed postal worker

MILWAUKEE - The United States Postal Service is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the people who robbed a postal worker in Milwaukee on Friday.

Officials said the USPS letter carrier exited an apartment building at 1710 West Atkinson Ave. as a vehicle neared the curb. A black man in his mid to late 20s approached the postal worker while pointing a gun at the carrier.

According to the release, the robber is described at 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing approximately 300 pounds. He had a scar on his right cheek, gold teeth and long dreadlocks.

The driver of the vehicle is described as a light-skinned black man in his mid to late 20s and wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt. He was driving a black four-door vehicle that is believed to have been a model from the late '90s or early 2000s.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455.

