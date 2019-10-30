Programming Notice

WISC-TV GM provides rescan update for over-the-air viewers

Crime

USPS offers up to $20,000 for information leading to arrest of people who robbed postal worker

By:

Posted: Oct 30, 2019 12:48 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 12:48 PM CDT

MILWAUKEE - The United States Postal Service is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the people who robbed a postal worker in Milwaukee on Friday.

Officials said the USPS letter carrier exited an apartment building at 1710 West Atkinson Ave. as a vehicle neared the curb. A black man in his mid to late 20s approached the postal worker while pointing a gun at the carrier.

According to the release, the robber is described at 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing approximately 300 pounds. He had a scar on his right cheek, gold teeth and long dreadlocks.

The driver of the vehicle is described as a light-skinned black man in his mid to late 20s and wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt. He was driving a black four-door vehicle that is believed to have been a model from the late '90s or early 2000s.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration