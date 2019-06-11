University police arrest man who allegedly grabbed cash from Memorial Union employee

Dane County Sheriff's Office

MADISON, Wis. - Officers and detectives from the University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department arrested Delmont L. Moore Monday afternoon after security cameras helped identify him as the individual who took cash from a Memorial Union employee.

According to a release, an employee was transporting cash to a secure location Sunday at 12:50 a.m. when a man ran up to her and grabbed the cash.

The man ran from the scene and was believed to be unarmed. The victim was shaken and sustained minor injuries but did not need medical treatment.

UWPD officers and detectives used security cameras to identify the 23-year-old Moore.

Officers saw him near State Street Monday and attempted to make an arrest. He ran, but officers ended up catching up to and arresting him.

Police said he was booked on tentative charges of robbery and resisting arrest-causing injury and a probation hold.

Three officers sustained injuries while taking Moore into custody. All three were treated and returned to duty.

