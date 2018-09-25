Uber driver accused of raping woman in car pleads guilty to one charge
Sexual assault charge dismissed
MADISON, Wis. - The Uber driver accused of knocking a Madison woman unconscious and raping her in the back of his car on Nov. 24 pleaded guilty in court Tuesday.
Doteh A. Mensah, 36, of Fitchburg pleaded guilty by means of no contest to a charge of substantial battery. The second-degree sexual assault by use of force charge was dismissed.
Mensah is scheduled to have a sentencing hearing in court Wednesday.
