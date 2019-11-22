Uber confirms rider accused of attacking Madison driver banned for life

Uber via CNN

MADISON, Wis. - Ride-sharing company Uber confirmed that a user who is accused of attacking his driver in early November is banned from the app for life.

Uber spokeswoman Navidah Forghani said the company knows the identity of the Uber user who requested the ride on the evening of Nov. 9 that led to an attack on the Uber driver. The company said it's assisting law enforcement in the investigation.

"What's been reported by the driver is deeply upsetting and unacceptable," Forghani said in a statement to News 3 Now. "Violence has no place on the Uber app or anywhere else and the rider's access has been removed (permanently)."

Forghani didn't provide identifying information about the person and said she couldn't provide more information because it would compromise the police investigation.

Around 6 p.m. on the day of the incident, a person requested an Uber ride in the 1300 block of Regent Street, police said.

The 22-year-old Uber driver arrived to pick up the fare, which included two women and a man, according to the report. Police said the man took a seat behind the driver, then assaulted him, causing the driver to black out.

While unconscious, the 22-year-old driver's van accelerated, jumped the curb and hit a traffic sign, police said. The three people who had just gotten in the van then walked away. The victim told police the Uber rider then canceled the ride, which eliminated his record of the transaction.

Last week, police asked anyone with information on the case to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.