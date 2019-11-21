Two teens mugged by pair of older teens, police say

Dane County Sheriff's Office Stephon E. Williams (left) and Tradell S. Jones (right)

Dane County Sheriff's Office Stephon E. Williams (left) and Tradell S. Jones (right)

MADISON, Wis. - Two boys, who were walking to a fast-food restaurant Wednesday afternoon, were jumped and mugged while walking across a field in the 1800 block of Tennyson Lane, police said.

According to a release, the 15-year-old and 14-year-old said a pair of older teens attacked and punched them. One of the victims was robbed of money, while the other lost his wallet, cellphone and the tennis shoes he was wearing.

The two victims provided good descriptions to police. Police said two suspects were spotted, chased and arrested by police officers near the corner of Northport Drive and Sherman Avenue.

The release said Stephon E. Williams, a 19-year-old, was arrested on suspicion of robbery with use of force, physical abuse of a child, resisting/obstructing, possession of THC, possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping. Tradell S. Jones, a 17-year-old, was arrested on suspicion of robbery with use of force, physical abuse of a child and bail jumping.

