Two teens cited for racing after crash sends four to hospital
MADISON, Wis. - Two teens were cited for racing after a Friday crash sent four people to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to an incident report.
An 18-year-old said he was cut off by another driver at N. Thompson Drive and Wynbrook Circle. According to the report, the 18-year-old got upset after being cut off, so he decided to accelerate to catch up to the 16-year-old driver. When the 18-year-old accelerated, he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the other car. Police said the other car then crashed into a tree, injuring all four people inside.
