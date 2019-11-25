Two teens cited for racing after crash sends four to hospital

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Two teens were cited for racing after a Friday crash sent four people to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to an incident report.

An 18-year-old said he was cut off by another driver at N. Thompson Drive and Wynbrook Circle. According to the report, the 18-year-old got upset after being cut off, so he decided to accelerate to catch up to the 16-year-old driver. When the 18-year-old accelerated, he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the other car. Police said the other car then crashed into a tree, injuring all four people inside.

