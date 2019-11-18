Police: Two teen girls taken into custody after stealing car, crashing on interstate

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MEDINA, Wis. - Two 15-year-old girls were taken into custody Saturday after they crashed a stolen car on I-94 in the town of Medina, according to an incident report.

According to the report, the girls got out of the car and ran into nearby cornfields. Police said they chased them down and took them into custody. Both were taken to the Juvenile Reception Center, police said.

The car, an Audi A5, was stolen around 5:35 a.m. Thursday when the owner left it running in a driveway to warm up, according to the report.

Police said witnesses saw the vehicle spin out of control on I-94 while heading westbound. The vehicle reportedly went across the median and into eastbound lanes.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash.

