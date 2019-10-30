Two search warrants executed at Lafayette County homes, 5 arrested, police say

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Schroeder, Soppe , Vondran , Hoffman, Riechers

BELMONT, Wis. - The Lafayette County Sheriff's Office executed search warrants on two separate Belmont homes Tuesday, according to a news release.

According to the release, the first warrant was for 121 S. Mound Ave. The search led to the arrest of 22-year-old Dakota Soppe and 17-year-old McKenzie Schroeder.

The release said Soppe was arrested on suspicion of possession of THC with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and a probation and parole violation, and Schroeder was arrested on suspicion of possession of THC with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A third person, 42-year-old Karen Womak, who wasn't home at the time of the search, is being referred to the Lafayette County District Attorney's Office for charges of maintaining a drug dwelling and possession of a Schedule II narcotic, according to the release.

The second of the search warrants was executed at 222 Wood Street. The release said three people were arrested.

Police said Cody Vondran, 25, was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and a probation and parole violation; Faith Hoffman, 27, was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia; and Rebecca Riechers, 48, was arrested on suspicion of maintaining a drug dwelling.

According to the release, a fourth suspect, 63-year-old Lynda Forbes, is being referred to the District Attorney's Office for possession of drug paraphernalia.

All five people taken into custody were taken to the Lafayette County Jail, according to the release. Schroeder was booked and released, but the other four remain in custody until their initial court appearances.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

