Two men show up to local hospitals with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police say

MADISON, Wis. - Two men with gunshot wounds showed up to local hospitals early Sunday morning, according to an incident report.

Police said both victims are expected to survive and that the injuries are non-life-threatening.

Law enforcement officers found shell casings on the 70 block of Wittwer Road. Detectives plan on speaking with the victims, according to the report.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call 608-266-6014.

