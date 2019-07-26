Two men arrested on tentative burglary charges in metals recycling business
MADISON, Wis. - John F. Brilliott, a 54-year-old from Baraboo, and Chase M. Mitchell were arrested around 2:45 a.m. Friday at Alter Metals Recycling.
According to a police incident report, two burglars were seen on a live-feed surveillance video that was being monitored by an employee at Alter Metals Recycling.
When officers arrived, the employee provided updated information. Police said they established a perimeter around the business, which included a large scrapyard.
One suspect gave themselves up to police and the other took off running. K-9 Allied was with the officers. Allied found Mitchell in an area of thick weeds. Both men were arrested on suspicion of burglary. Mitchell was also arrested for resisting.
Police said tools and a large roll of copper wire were found where the men were seen on surveillance footage.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Economist: New Trump aid to farmers may be paid more fairly
- 16-year-old boy, girl arrested for involvement in attempted first-degree intentional homicide
- Death investigation underway for missing Wisconsin brothers, Missouri man faces charges
- Sunflower Days sparks controversy over admittance fee
- Republicans seek to alter Wisconsin student fee voting rules
- DNR to take public input on new ATV forest routes