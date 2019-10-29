Madison firefighter, another man arrested following cocaine dealing investigation

Moran, Hansbro

MADISON, Wis. - Two Madison men, including one employed by the Madison Fire Department, were arrested Thursday following a cocaine trafficking investigation.

The investigation led police to a house in the 3700 block of Packers Avenue, according to an incident report.

Gerald T. Moran, 56, and Andrey Hansbro, 41, were arrested at 10:50 a.m. without incident when the Dane County Narcotics Task Force, supported by Madison Police Department SWAT officers and the North District Community Police Team searched the Packers Avenue house after obtaining a search warrant, according to the report.

Hansbro was hired as a firefighter/EMT for the Madison Fire Department on Oct. 13, 2014. He most recently worked at Station 10 on Madison's north side, Cynthia Schuster, a spokesperson for the Madison Fire Department said.

He was placed on unpaid administrative leave on Feb. 20, 2019 and has remained on leave since that time, Schuster said.

Schuster was not able to provide a reason as to why Hansbro was on unpaid leave. She said the Madison Fire Department cannot comment on the "circumstances surrounding Hansbro's employment statues due to the confidential nature of personnel matters."

"The Madison Fire Department is committed to providing reliable, professional fire protection and emergency medical services to our community," Schuster said.

"Firefighter Hansbro's alleged actions do not reflect the values of this department. We take these allegations very seriously as an organization and we will carry out a thorough and swift investigation," Schuster said.

Police said they found cocaine base, marijuana, cash, cellphones, drug packaging and drug paraphernalia.

Moran was arrested on suspicion of maintaining a drug trafficking place and three counts of possession with intent to deliver cocaine. Hansbro was arrested on suspicion of maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of drug paraphernalia.

