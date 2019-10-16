Two masked teenagers jump, rob man in front of his daughter overnight

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police say they're looking for two teenagers after an armed robbery in a parking lot on the city's west side.

Police were called to Burlington Coat Factory on Odana Road just before 10 p.m. Tuesday. They say a father and his 14-year-old daughter drove to the store to pay for items that were previously placed on layaway. The daughter stayed in the car while the father left and approached the store when two suspects jumped out from hiding and confronted the man.

One of the suspects showed a gun before the father was elbow checked, starting a fight in which his glasses were broken and jacket was ripped before the suspects rifled through his pockets and stole an undisclosed amount of cash before running away.

The suspects reportedly ran in the direction of Joann Fabrics.

They're both described as between 13 and 17 years old, standing 5'9" and wearing black ski masks, black sweatshirts, and black athletic pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Madison Police or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.