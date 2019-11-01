Two masked robbers took hundreds of dollars worth of tobacco products, bag of chips, police say
MADISON, Wis. - Two people with masks entered Walgreens on Mineral Point Road around 12:30 a.m. Friday and stole tobacco products and a bag of chips, according to an incident report.
The report said a clerk initially didn't think anything when the two masked individuals came in since it was Halloween.
One of the people kept a hand in a pocket while telling the clerk to "open the cigs," the release said. The clerk said one person was a woman wearing an iridescent skull mask and the other was a male wearing a "Scream" Ghostface mask.
The robbers took hundreds of dollars worth of tobacco products and a bag of chips.
