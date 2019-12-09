Two masked, armed men rob East Washington Avenue business, police say

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Two masked and armed men confronted employees of PL$ Check Cashing as they were arriving to work Monday morning and demanded cash, according to an incident report.

According to the report, the men ran off with money from one of the cash drawers at the business.

Police said the victims believe two other co-conspirators stayed outside during the robbery. A K-9 search followed, but police were unable to find the suspects.

The robbery comes just over a month after four men robbed the business in November.

