Two laptops stolen during burglary at downtown apartment, front door left unlocked, police say

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police said they are investigating after two college students noticed their laptops were stolen.

Officers were called to an apartment along the 200 block of South Mills Street around 9 a.m. Saturday. They believe the burglar entered through an unlocked front door and stole the laptops.

One of the victims went out Saturday night and believes he forgot to lock the front door when he returned home to the apartment, the release said.

