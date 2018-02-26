Two displaced following Fitchburg apartment fire

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

FITCHBURG, Wis. - Two people are being helped by the Red Cross following a fire in their apartment.

Division Chief Steve Wunsch of the Fitchburg Fire Department said crews responded to the apartment complex on the 4500 block of Thurston Lane around 10:20 a.m. Sunday.

The fire started in the kitchen of a 2-bedroom apartment, believed to be caused by unattended cooking equipment. The rest of the apartment had smoke a heat damage. No other units were affected.

Wunsch noted the building doesn't have sprinklers.

No injuries were reported.