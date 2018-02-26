Two displaced following Fitchburg apartment fire
FITCHBURG, Wis. - Two people are being helped by the Red Cross following a fire in their apartment.
Division Chief Steve Wunsch of the Fitchburg Fire Department said crews responded to the apartment complex on the 4500 block of Thurston Lane around 10:20 a.m. Sunday.
The fire started in the kitchen of a 2-bedroom apartment, believed to be caused by unattended cooking equipment. The rest of the apartment had smoke a heat damage. No other units were affected.
Wunsch noted the building doesn't have sprinklers.
No injuries were reported.
Local And Regional News
