WEATHER ALERT

There are 2 areas under alert.

Crime

Two displaced following Fitchburg apartment fire

By:

Posted: Feb 25, 2018 10:14 PM CST

Updated: Feb 25, 2018 10:14 PM CST

FITCHBURG, Wis. - Two people are being helped by the Red Cross following a fire in their apartment.

Division Chief Steve Wunsch of the Fitchburg Fire Department said crews responded to the apartment complex on the 4500 block of Thurston Lane around 10:20 a.m. Sunday.

The fire started in the kitchen of a 2-bedroom apartment, believed to be caused by unattended cooking equipment. The rest of the apartment had smoke a heat damage. No other units were affected.

Wunsch noted the building doesn't have sprinklers.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration