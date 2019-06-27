Two Dane County men face federal charges for drug crimes involving heroin, fentanyl and cocaine

Jessica Arp

Two Dane County men face federal drug charges for drug crimes involving heroin, fentanyl and cocaine.

The indictments against Cortez Jackson, 39, of Sun Prairie and Van Williamson, 42, of Madison were handed down Wednesday.

The men were accused of conspiring to distribute the drugs from February to June, according to a news release by the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Jackson is charged with eight counts of distributing a mixture of heroin and fentanyl, with three of those counts also involving the distribution of cocaine. He is also charged with the distribution of 40 grams or more of the drugs mentioned, according to the release.

Williamson is charged with one count of distributing heroin, fentanyl and cocaine and one count of distributing cocaine.

If convicted, Jackson and Williamson face a mandatory minimum of five years in prison, with a maximum sentence of 40 years on the charges alleging 40 grams or more of heroin and fentanyl. Each of the distribution charges carry a maximum penalty of 20 years.

The Dane County Narcotics Task Force, Drug Enforcement Administration and Sun Prairie Police Department were all credited in the news release.



