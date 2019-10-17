Two crashes result in two OWI arrests within 24 hours, deputies say

BRISTOL, Wis. - Two drivers were arrested in the past 24 hours following two separate crashes in Dane County.

The first crash happened just after 9 p.m. Wednesday on Vinburn Road in the town of Bristol, ​​​​​according to Elise Schaffer, a spokesperson for the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

Jeremy J. Nooyen, 36, of Sun Prairie, was arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated fifth offense.

Deputies said his truck left the road and ended up in a ditch. Nooyen was located near the crash site and booked into the Dane County Jail, Schaffer said.

The other crash also happened in the town of Bristol.

Deputies were called to U.S. Highway 151 at County Road VV around 11:50 p.m. for a one-car crash.

An investigation revealed Kenneth B. McNeal, 55, of Sun Prairie, was headed south on U.S. 151 when the car went off the west shoulder. McNeal overcorrected and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle came back across the southbound lanes of Highway 151, entered a median and rolled several times before coming to a stop in the northbound lanes of Highway 151, Schaffer said.

McNeal was ejected from the car and taken to a local hospital.

He was cited on suspicion of first-offense OWI, Schaffer said.

Northbound U.S. Highway 151 was shut down for about an hour because of this crash.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.