Two boys rob grocery store for JUUL products, police say

MADISON, Wis. - Two boys stole boxes of JUUL products early Monday morning from the Hy-Vee on Whitney Way, according to an incident report.

The woman who was working the counter estimated one boy was 10 and the other was 12, according to the report. According to the report, one of the boys went behind the counter. One boy also said, "Come on, hook us up." The woman replied by saying they were too young to use nicotine.

According to the report, the older boy grabbed four JUUL product boxes and pushed the woman to the ground, causing her to suffer a wrist injury.

Madison police said they are reviewing security footage to try to identify the boys. According to the report, there is probable cause to arrest the older boy for strong armed robbery and battery to an elderly person.

