Two arrested in connection with late night pickpocket thefts

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police arrested two people early Sunday morning believed to be connected to a string of pickpocket thefts at multiple downtown bars, according to an incident report.

Police said officers were called to Danny's Pub at 328 West Gorham St., where multiple witnesses said the suspects were trying to steal from customers. According to the report, the suspects had stolen a man's cellphone and credit cards earlier that night inside Blue Velvet at 430 West Gilman St. Police found the suspects on the bar's video surveillance system.

When officers confronted the suspects at Danny's Pub, they denied being at Blue Velvet that night. A female suspect gave police a fake ID. Police found multiple credit cards in the woman's purse, one of which belonged to the Blue Velvet victim, according to the report. The woman also claimed that the cards, which were not in her name, belonged to her "sugar daddies" and said, "They will be pissed if the cards get taken away."

Ariez Westbrooks, 18, was arrested on tentative charges, including credit card theft and obstruction. David Ndong, 27, was arrested for possession of heroin and on a probation hold.

Investigators are still trying to contact other victims, according to the report.

