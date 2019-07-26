Two 13-year-old boys arrested in van theft

MADISON, Wis. - Two 13-year-old boys were seen in a van weaving in and out of traffic lanes while traveling at varying speeds on the West Beltline Highway Thursday at 7 p.m.

According to an incident report, police were notified by the Dane County Communications Center of the van's movements and later indicated that it had been stolen out of Dodgeville.

Officers saw the van on South Gammon Road. When it stopped while waiting to make a turn, officers positioned a squad car in front of it.

Officers got out of the car and ordered the van's two occupants out at gunpoint, the report said.

The occupants were 13-year-old boys, one from Verona and one from Madison. Both were taken to the Dane County Juvenile Reception Center.

Police notified Dodgeville police of the arrests. The van's owner traveled to Madison to get back her van ,which smelled of freshly smoked marijuana, police said.

