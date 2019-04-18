Troopers use spikes to stop car in chase that reached 119 mph, DOT says

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WINDSOR, Wis. - Wisconsin State Patrol Troopers arrested a wanted man Thursday by using spikes to stop his car during a chase that reached speeds of 119 mph, according to a news release.

The U.S. Marshals Office reached out to the Wisconsin State Patrol that a wanted man out of Maryland was in their area at 3:05 p.m. Thursday. The marshals had pinged his phone to get his location in Sparta and warned the troopers that he was known to be armed and would likely have drugs with him.

Troopers located the car driving on the interstate toward Madison. They set up spikes at multiple stages in case he tried to get away.

When troopers tried to stop the driver, he spedup to more than 100 mph. During the chase, speeds reached 119 mph. Authorities said the man used the shoulders to elude officers and passed through all lanes of the interstate to dodge traffic.

It took multiple attempts to stop the car with spikes to end the chase. Spikes placed near DeForest hit the rear tire and the driver was forced to slow down. The car then blew a tire just south of River Road in Windsor.

Troopers arrested the wanted man. At this point, he cooperated with officers. He is in the Dane County Jail.

