Trooper finds driver stopped partly in road, arrests man on 9th OWI charge

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEST POINT, Wis. - A Poynette man is facing a repeat drunken driving charge after a trooper came upon him on a Columbia County road Tuesday night, according to a news release.

The Wisconsin State Patrol said a trooper came across a vehicle on Chrislaw Road at County Road J in West Point at about 9:30 p.m. The vehicle was stopped partially in the roadway.

Upon making contact with driver 77-year-old James R. Park, the trooper noticed a strong odor of intoxicants, according to the release. After the trooper administered field sobriety tests, Park was arrested on suspicion of ninth-offense operating while intoxicated.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.