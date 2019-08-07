Trooper finds driver stopped partly in road, arrests man on 9th OWI charge
WEST POINT, Wis. - A Poynette man is facing a repeat drunken driving charge after a trooper came upon him on a Columbia County road Tuesday night, according to a news release.
The Wisconsin State Patrol said a trooper came across a vehicle on Chrislaw Road at County Road J in West Point at about 9:30 p.m. The vehicle was stopped partially in the roadway.
Upon making contact with driver 77-year-old James R. Park, the trooper noticed a strong odor of intoxicants, according to the release. After the trooper administered field sobriety tests, Park was arrested on suspicion of ninth-offense operating while intoxicated.
