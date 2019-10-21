Trial for man accused of stabbing woman more than 30 times started Monday
JANESVILLE, Wis. - The trial for a man accused of stabbing a woman 30 times and killing her while she was on the toilet started Monday.
Julian Collazo, 21, is accused of killing 43-year-old Christine Scaccia-Lubeck and then fleeing to Missouri before getting caught in Dec. 2017.
According to a criminal complaint, while Collazo was in jail following his arrest, an inmate asked him what he was in for. In the complaint, the inmate said Collazo told him he killed Scaccia-Lubeck because he wanted to prove to another woman that he could protect her.
