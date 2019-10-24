Transport driver faces charges for inappropriately touching passenger with disabilities, police say

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison man faces sexual assault charges after video showed him inappropriately touching a woman with cognitive disabilities, police said.

Dwain L. Sykes, 53, of Madison, has been charged with second-degree sexual assault of a mentally ill victim following an investigation by the Madison Police Department's Special Victim's Unit.

Sykes had been employed as a transport driver, according to a release by the Madison Police Department. The victim was a passenger of his this past September, police said.

Officers said surveillance video played a key role in helping detectives put together their case.

