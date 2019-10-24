Programming Notice

Transport driver faces charges for inappropriately touching passenger with disabilities, police say

Posted: Oct 24, 2019 12:35 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 01:44 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison man faces sexual assault charges after video showed him inappropriately touching a woman with cognitive disabilities, police said.

Dwain L. Sykes, 53, of Madison, has been charged with second-degree sexual assault of a mentally ill victim following an investigation by the Madison Police Department's Special Victim's Unit.

Sykes had been employed as a transport driver, according to a release by the Madison Police Department. The victim was a passenger of his this past September, police said.

Officers said surveillance video played a key role in helping detectives put together their case. 

