Transport driver faces charges for inappropriately touching passenger with disabilities, police say
MADISON, Wis. - A Madison man faces sexual assault charges after video showed him inappropriately touching a woman with cognitive disabilities, police said.
Dwain L. Sykes, 53, of Madison, has been charged with second-degree sexual assault of a mentally ill victim following an investigation by the Madison Police Department's Special Victim's Unit.
Sykes had been employed as a transport driver, according to a release by the Madison Police Department. The victim was a passenger of his this past September, police said.
Officers said surveillance video played a key role in helping detectives put together their case.
Local And Regional News
