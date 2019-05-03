Traffic stop leads to arrest, 3 citations in Grant County, sheriff says
STITZER, Wis. - A traffic stop led to one arrest and three citations Wednesday in Grant County, according to a news release from the Grant County Sheriff's Office.
A deputy followed a car, which was driven by 19-year-old Max Miller, because it appeared suspicious. The car then turned into Reddy Ag.
After confirming with a Reddy Ag employee, that the car and its occupants didn't have any business at the company, the deputy approached the vehicle. Miller then drove away.
The deputy followed and pulled over Miller on Creamery Street. The deputy arrested Miller, of Dodgeville, under the absolute sobriety law.
The two passengers were issued citations. Twenty-seven-year-old Trevor Veech was cited for providing alcohol to minors and having open intoxicants in a motor vehicle. Cameron Hass, 19, was cited for underage drinking.
