Traffic stop leads to 4th OWI arrest in Sauk County, officials say

SAUK CO., Wis. - A deputy with the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Hwy 12, just north of Hwy 136 on Tuesday.

The deputy said he detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle prior to making contact with the driver.

Officials say the driver Matthew Davis, 48, of Reedsburg admitted to having recently smoked marijuana prior to operating the vehicle.

Davis was asked to submit to field sobriety testing and was arrested for operating while intoxicated, fourth offense. He could also face additional charges including operating while revoked and possession of THC, according to the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office.

He was taken to the Sauk County Jail.



