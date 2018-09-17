Traffic complaint leads to 3rd OWI arrest, officials say
BLUE RIVER, Wis. - A traffic complaint in Grant County Sunday led to a woman's arrest on a suspected repeat drunken driving charge, according to the sheriff's office.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office said it received a call at 12:50 p.m. that a Chevy Trail Blazer was driving all over the road on Old C Road in Watterstown Township.
The caller continued to provide updates of the SUV's driving behavior. The caller told the sheriff's office that the Trail Blazer was driving in the ditch and ran a stop sign before turning onto Highway 133 in Blue River.
The driver of the Trail Blazer, Jody Myers, 56, of Woodman, was located on Main Street in Blue River by law enforcement. She showed signs of being impaired and refused field sobriety testing. Myers was taken into custody on suspicion of third-offense operating while intoxicated.
