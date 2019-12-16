PROGRAMMING NOTICE

Town of Madison seeks leads in case of missing 17-year-old girl

Posted: Dec 16, 2019 12:30 PM CST

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 02:37 PM CST

TOWN OF MADISON, Wis. - The Town of Madison Police Department is seeking leads that could help in the case of a teenager missing since October. 

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said 17-year-old Olivia Meudt was last seen Oct. 18. 

Town of Madison Detective Robb Hale said police don't believe she’s in danger, but the family hasn’t heard from her directly since Oct. 18. 

Hale said she was reportedly seen at a Kwik Trip by an acquaintance of the family and she didn't appear under duress. 

According to NCMEC, Olivia is described as white with blue eyes and blonde hair. She is 4 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. 

Anyone who sees her or knows her whereabouts should call the Town of Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345. 

 

 

 

