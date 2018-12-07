Timothy P. Krentz, 54, of Jefferson, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 3, 2018 at his home. He was born on June 25, 1964 in Fort Atkinson.

Although Tim was 54, he was a big kid at heart. He would talk to and hug anyone. Diet Pepsi was his favorite. He could be bribed to do anything knowing the reward would be a Diet Pepsi. He enjoyed going to McDonalds and loved everything about fire trucks, tractors and snow blowers.

Tim is survived by his brother, Mike (Debbie) Rusch of Fort Atkinson; nieces and nephews, Jeremy and Brian Waugh, Heather Rusch and Melissa Hill. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Fran Rusch.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Immanuel United Methodist Church in Jefferson.

The Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.