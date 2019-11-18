Three teens taken into custody following carjacking, police say

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Three teens were taken into custody Friday in connection with a Wednesday carjacking, according to an incident report.

Police said they identified the teens from security footage. One of the teens was chased down Friday morning after another car theft, according to the report. The other teens were located at West Towne Mall Friday afternoon.

Police said all three were taken to the Juvenile Reception Center on tentative charges of carjacking, attempted carjacking and operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent.

Officers were originally called to the 400 block of South High Point Road, near the Marcus Point Cinema, at 8:49 p.m. Wednesday. The victim said he was sitting in his car when four teenage males approached his car and threatened him with a knife before taking off in his car.

According to the incident report, police have now taken three of five suspects into custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers or the Madison Police Department.

