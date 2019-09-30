Crime

Three people shot in Fitchburg Sunday morning



Posted: Sep 29, 2019 05:32 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 12:13 PM CDT

FITCHBURG, Wis. - Three people were shot just before noon Sunday near the 2100 block of High Ridge Trail, according to Fitchburg police. 

In a press release, the department said responding officers initially found two people with gunshot wounds in a parking lot. 

Both of the victims were transported to the hospital. Police said one of them has a life-threatening gunshot wound. 

A third person arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound and police believe they were also shot near High Ridge Trail Sunday morning. 

The initial investigation indicates the people involved knew each other and this wasn't a random shooting. 

Police are still investigating. 

