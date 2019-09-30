Three people shot in Fitchburg Sunday morning

FITCHBURG, Wis. - Three people were shot just before noon Sunday near the 2100 block of High Ridge Trail, according to Fitchburg police.

In a press release, the department said responding officers initially found two people with gunshot wounds in a parking lot.

Both of the victims were transported to the hospital. Police said one of them has a life-threatening gunshot wound.

A third person arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound and police believe they were also shot near High Ridge Trail Sunday morning.

The initial investigation indicates the people involved knew each other and this wasn't a random shooting.

Police are still investigating.

