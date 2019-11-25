Three people arrested in connection with disorderly conduct complaint, police say

Velena Jones

DARLINGTON, Wis. - Lafayette County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to Main Street to help the Darlington Police Department with a disorderly conduct complaint, according to a news release.

Two men, 50-year-old Robert Erstad and 41-year-old Christopher Rielly, were arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and battery. Both were transported to the Lafayette County Jail, where they were booked and released, police said.

Katie Moffett, a 37-year-old Darlington woman, was arrested on a Dane County warrant and was transported to the Lafayette County Jail, where she is still in custody, the release said.

