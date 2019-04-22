Three men burst through unlocked backdoor during dinner at downtown home

MADISON, Wis. - While a husband and wife had a friend over for dinner in their new home in the 800 block of East Johnson Street, three men entered an unlocked backdoor and tried to intimidate them.

According to an incident report, the three victims were in the home around 10:35 p.m. Sunday night when the men came in. One of the men had a gun and another grabbed a kitchen knife off a counter.

Police said the men demanded money and insinuated they knew the residents were drug dealers. The three men scared the victims, who recently moved in and didn't have anything to do with illicit activities.

The men took the victims' cellphones and some cash from the dinner guest after he tried to buy his phone back. The men took the money, all of the phones and drove off in a dark-colored sedan.

One of the men is described as black and 25 to 30 years old with a short beard or facial stubble. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket with a hoodie underneath, dark navy pants and was armed with a pistol.

Another man was described as black and 16 to 20 years old. He was clean-shaven and armed himself with the victims' knife. He was last seen wearing bright blue sweatpants.

The last man was described as black and 16 to 20 years old. He was clean-shaven and was wearing sweatpants and a jacket.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.